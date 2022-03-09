Just Malayali things!

Traditional art forms of Kerala and its other eclectic motifs are getting a unique twist as unique wood jewellery pieces in Arya Akhil’s hands. She weaves contemporary designs you can flaunt and pair with any attire.

Arya, who works as an art director at an advertising firm, lost her job during the pandemic. She then started using her design skills to create jewellery art. She now owns a brand Aryart Wood Craft which has many wild colours and ideas inspired by Kerala’s art, tradition and myths.

It all started when Arya chanced upon a neck chain before the pandemic struck. Drawn by the design, she thought of buying it. “The jewellery was exorbitantly priced at I7,000. So I thought of recreating it. That was my first inspiration. It was a Theyyam figurine in the form of a pendant. I got a lot of orders for that piece,” says Arya, a Thrissur native. When Arya lost her job, her husband suggested resuming her passion, design. “I chose wood as it gives better perfection. Moreover, it is lightweight and is not easily affected by the environment,” she says.

Arya designs the artwork and prints them onto the wooden pieces. The long chains are then beaded to create Kerala art on the jewellery set. “I might be designing a Kathakali or Theyyam, but the design is completely mine. I enjoy that kind of freedom. My jewellery is unique,” says Arya proudly.

Arya recognised the artist in her when she was in Class V. “Though my father was an artist, he never trained me. I learned it myself,” says Arya.

Arya makes traditional long-neck chain and earring sets, car hangings and keychains. Her neck chains and priced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500. Three kinds of beads — wooden, crystal and glass — are used to make them. She also customises designs according to the buyer preferences. For her, it is all about the happiness of creation. “It makes me really happy when I see my clients wearing my products. I want my brand and jewellery to get more attention,” says Arya. aryart_wood_craft on Instagram