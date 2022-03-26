Belgian street artist Dzia's new mural in Mumbai is an ode to India's diversity. He tells us more...

The Kingdom of Belgium and The Republic of India joined hands to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence. For this occasion, the Belgian Consulate invited Dzia, a famous Belgian street artist, to paint a mural in Mumbai in the Mahim Art District. Through March, the artist will paint murals inspired by this time in the country and on March 31, the Consul General with dignitaries from the Maharashtra Government will unveil the artwork. The Antwerp-based muralist tells us more about his style of art and what we can expect:

How did you get associated with this project and with The Belgian Consulate in India?

I remember getting a call in the beginning of 2020, from Pierre-Emmanuel Brusselmans, the Consul General of Belgium in Mumbai and we were discussing about me being part of their National Day celebrations later in the year and painting a mural in the city. However, we all know what happened and my trip to Mumbai got postponed. Thankfully, the Consulate didn’t drop the idea. We have a very good and vibrant street art scene in Belgium. They wanted to showcase Belgian art and culture in a fresh way. They invited me to come over and I said yes. I always wanted to come to India and now I’m here painting and showing India my art. It’s a really nice concept and I’m very happy we made it happen.

Have you been to India before?

No, this is my first time, so all this is new to me. The people are warm and welcoming and I’m being introduced to some interesting local foods. It’s spicy but delicious. I’ve even visited some of the popular sights, it’s chaotic and noisy but such a great experience.

What ideas do you have for the art work in India?

I’m glad to show my art in India for the first time. I like to create and produce murals with animals that have a link with the region or country. And I try to create something new each time with different influences. The main idea for my work here is to picture local birds and capture them having a conversation in the local fauna and flora.

What are the elements you want to capture?

With each of my works, I like to capture animals in an urban setting, and to give them back their place in our cities and streets, and at the same time show the diversity of nature and life. I want to capture the local fauna and flora, the Indian vibe and also all my new experiences. My concept for India is to show different birds communicating with each other. Just like India, where different languages and cultures live in harmony and have their own ways to communicate.

​A painting by Dzia in Mechelen

Your style is so unique and individual, which artists or style of art do you consider an inspiration?

I don’t really have any inspiration from one or other artists and I try to be unique and different. But when I started I’ve seen other international artists make these big murals and travel the world so this was a motivation for me in my early days. They share art everywhere and see different countries and cultures. It opens your view on the world and creates a different mindset. I’m so grateful to show my art here in India and let people enjoy it.

How did you first start out in the world of street art?

I did a bit of graffiti when I was young. Later I studied architecture in high school and switched to fine art when I went to college. I got my master in fine arts at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. My main course was art in public. So after I graduated I went back on the streets and did a lot of work in public space. I find it the best and direct way to expose and make art available for all people. These murals on the streets are open to see by everyone so you can also reach a lot of peeps. So you don’t need to go to a museum or gallery, and you can experience art just by walking around and you will be surprised by what you can see.