Shrishti Art Gallery is one of the oldest and leading contemporary art galleries in Hyderabad. Meet the force at the helm of its affairs

It was Remani Nambiar, an art connoisseur and gallerist, who had founded the space in 2002. But after she lost her battle with cancer, Remani’s daughter Lakshmi Nambiar has taken over the reins. Lakshmi gets candid with Mayank Tiwari about her switch from investment banking to art curation, her dream of making art a mainstream subject among the youth and striking a work-life balance, among other things.

How did your journey into the art world begin?

Shrishti Art Gallery was founded by my mother Remani Nambiar, an art connoisseur and gallerist, in 2002. She passed away due to cancer in 2014, but the work at the gallery needed to be carried further. I was always interested in art, but after completing my MBA in Finance at Boston University School of Management, I decided to work as an investment banker. After toiling for over a decade in private equity syndication, mergers and acquisitions for technology companies in India and abroad, I stepped in to run the gallery.



What does art mean to you?

Art is all about expression. Pieces of the art open us psychologically -- they open out a new element to help us become whole, by making us feel what the artist might have felt while creating the piece. The best thing about art is, it impacts us subtly. I am not an artist, but I have always had a place for it in my heart. I strongly believe in what Picasso said: “Art washes out the dust of everyday life.”



Through your journey, who has been your inspiration or mentor?

There are a lot of masters who inspire me but, I like India’s foremost abstract painter, Vasudeo S Gaitonde’s work more.



Your favourite work of art that you own?

I ascertain art with feelings and feelings are valuable. It is hard for me to say which is my favourite artwork. But, I can surely say that with time, I become possessive about certain pieces. The more you be around a piece of art, the more memories it will carry, and as the days pass, there is a sense of belonging towards it, which grows deeper and deeper.



What is the big dream?

For me, selling artworks is not very important. My dream is to make art more mainstream. I would not like it if art is only restricted to the elite, but to commoners and, particularly, children and the younger generation. Before the pandemic, I had hosted a gallery at Hill Fort Palace, which was visited by over 4,000 people. I would like to conduct more such events, involving more people.



Your take on the potential in Hyderabad and the current art scene in the city?

The accessibility of art has grown over the last decade, but there is a lot more to do. The city should have more galleries and more accessible galleries.



How do you strike a work-life balance?

I used to work for 15-16 hours a day as an investment banker. But now, since my house is right above the gallery, I am always with work. Curation has become more of a lifestyle; it has allowed me to spend time with my daughter Tamara and my family.



Tell us about Lakshmi as a mom?

It’s a blessing. To all those women who think about the pain of giving birth, they need to know about the 100 blessings that come with a child. Being a mother is the best thing that has happened to me.



On the tip of your tongue:



Your favourite pastime?

Travel



Your go-to hangout in Hyderabad?

Pudding and Mink



Your favourite holiday destination?

New Zealand



Your favourite food/cuisine?

Thai



Are you a tea or coffee person?

Coffee



The mountains or the beach?

Beach