Sculptor Kalyan Singh Rathore talks about his new series of work that was recently showcased at the India Art Festival

After a grand success in Delhi last month, the India Art Festival was held in Bengaluru last weekend on May 7 and 8. This was the debut edition in the city and featured over 3,000 artworks by artists not just from India but also from Singapore.

One of Kalyan's sculptures

Kalyan Singh Rathore was one of the artists showcasing his work - metal sculptures inspired by nature. The artist worked in the field of industrial and product design for 15 years before making the shift in his career as a sculptor. His works are primarily made of brass, bronze and stainless steel. His most recent works are inspired by the concept of Geometric Predisposition. His interpretation is backed by patterns and geometric representations. According to him, art is not three-dimensional like the world perceives, it is beyond all cosmic logic. Art draws a bridge between metaphysics and science. He believes that art opens a window to multiple realities and helps in self-realisation to break from pseudo-reality.

“Art is meditation for me, it is that sweet spot that connects one with the universe,” says Kalyan Singh Rathore. Before beginning his work, Kalyan says, he tells himself two things, “This is the most important thing and this is not the most important thing.” To justify the quote above he says that an artist must detach themselves from their learning to focus on what they are doing. It is only by detachment that one can connect to the work one is doing. Kalyan will be showcasing his work at the Mumbai edition of India Art Festival.

The third edition of the India Art Festival will be hosted in Mumbai from May 26-29, 2022 at the Nehru Centre, Mumbai.