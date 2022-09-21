Catch India’s most-loved artistes Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Nucleya and Gully Gang at this Gen-Z youth fest

This year, the line-up of high-octane cultural fests is at an all-time high as we get past the pandemic blues. From the India Art Festival and Serendipity Arts Festival to the Jaipur Literature Festival, other live concerts and more, the cultural reverie is back with a bang! Joining the extravagant bandwagon is Gen-Z community platform, Viral Fission’s latest cultural fest Collide.

The festival, which was in a virtual bubble for the last two seasons, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now ready to enthrall the youth with a slew of exciting events like jam sessions, rap battles, Esport tournaments, literary art competitions, fine art and photography workshops, start-up ideas scouting and more. And guess what! The festival will have Gen-Z’s most loved personalities Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Nucleya and the hip-hop group Gully Gang perform at the festival. While Sumukhi and Biswa will perform their comedy acts on Day 1 of the two-day festival, Nucleya and Gully Gang will get the audience grooving to their eccentric music styles on Day 2.

Sharing about her performance, comedian Sumukhi Suresh said, “It’s going to be the kind of show they can tell their ammas about maybe. Excited to perform, and experience the college fest energy once again.” Udayan Sagar aka Nucleya said on sharing the stage with popular artistes, “It's always special to perform in Mumbai and even more so this time since it's for some of the top artistes and performers from across Indian colleges.”

Gully Gang- MC Altaf, D'Evil, Shah Rule, Aavrutti & DJ Proof said, “The Gang is back performing in their hometown, Mumbai. Can't wait to rage, this scene is going to be epic.” With power-packed performances and events, the festival aims to engage, educate and entertain the youth.

Collide will be held from October 7 to 8 at NESCO, Mumbai. Entry free.

