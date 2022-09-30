Kalakriti Art Gallery explores intricate textures in evocative illustrations

Kalakriti art gallery’s recent exhibition ‘Beneath thoughts and ideas - material matters’ embodies the works of fifteen similar-minded artists from the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, Baroda, Hyderabad, and Jammu & Kashmir. The artists develop new aesthetic languages and expressions as they draw inspiration from urban life, focusing on the quality of the art.

A sense of delight overtakes us as we enter the presentation. A large array of paintings are discovered, featuring vivid illustrations, glistening canvases, layered mixed media pieces, glossy acrylic paintings, and sculptures made with cutting-edge materials. We look at the artworks on display, but certain of them particularly attract our interest.

For one of the artists, Ritesh Srikant Bhoi, hailing from the historical town of Miraj in Maharashtra, the first step in learning about the culture or history of a nation is to visit one of its exhibits. The greater the display, the better it aids in understanding the cultural influences of the place. “In other words, paintings, sculptures, and architectural structures, along with their remains, provide tangible proof of a nation's past and culture,” he says.

The city of Miraj is crucial for Ganapati decorating. Ritesh used the Ganesha decorations in his city as a powerful tool. He has been artistic ever since he was a child and saw the life around him as vibrant and dynamic. He uses kinetic installation, an art form which portrays movement. He combines paintings from the Mughal era with their architecture and other elements to lend some degree of storytelling to his artwork. A few of his pieces, titled, Nil Mahal and The Kamal, are made with acrylic sheets on mixed media.

Another artist from Rourkela, Odisha, Mrutyunjaya Dash, who has lived in Hyderabad for the past 15 years, specialises in watercolours, with a little bit of acrylic and mixed media thrown in. In his works, Mrutyunjaya portrays rural Indian landscapes, fishing boats, and cityscapes using a grunge motif and a balanced assortment of warm and cold colours.

“I try to paint in an impressionist style. Also, colours play an important role, there must be some processing which entices the audience and should attract it,” he says. We speak to him further about what has changed in his art over the last few years. “With maturity, you tend to paint less and express more. My style has changed drastically in the recent past for the good. I paint what I see, I am inspired by nature, people and activities, cityscapes etc. I am also inspired by the Indian chai shops, on which I am doing my latest series of watercolour paintings,” Mrutyunjaya adds.

Rekha Lahoti, director of Kalakriti Art Gallery, says, “A lot of the time, we look at a work of art at face value. But when we look beneath it and what has gone into the feelings of the artists dealing with different work styles and subjects, we understand their personae and the myriad emotions they feel while creating each artwork.”

The exhibit continues till October 10 at Kalakriti Art Gallery in Banjara Hills.

