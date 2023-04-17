EXCL: Indian artist Ajay Purushothaman on his artwork getting featured at Times Square billboard 

When Indian artist Ajay Purushothaman's artworks got displayed on a Times Square billboard in New York a few days ago, it was a 'dream come true' for him. People passing by took photos and admired his art, which was to be exhibited at the recently concluded NFT NYC 2023, one of the most prestigious NFT-arts festivals worldwide. Specialising in 3D design, UI/UX design, and motion graphic art, Ajay works as the art director of a Bengaluru-based advertising firm.

The animator was in the news last year when he started creating a unique series called the 'Toy Face' profile collection that he had planned on completing by the end of this year. The series featured 3D animations with his characters under quirky circumstances – from former US President Donald Trump dancing to a popular hip-hop track to characters of Sholay dancing together. We sit with the artist for a quick chat about all these and more. Excerpts:

Congratulations on your work being displayed on the Times Square billboard. How does it make you feel?

I could not believe it when I heard it! I told everyone I could think of and some of my well-wishers pooled in the funds to help me visit New York to see my work myself. It was just the nicest thing anyone has offered to do for me and I am honoured to have such a support system.

Onlooker admiring Ajay's art at the Times Square billboard

For the unversed, explain a bit about why NFT NYC 2023 is so significant and tell us a bit about your work for them.

NFT NYC proves that NFT is not a dying trend. It brings together thousands of NFT enthusiasts under one roof and even though I wasn't able to attend in person, it feels like I have done my little bit to bring Indian art to the world stage. The reactions of people passing by, taking photos, and admiring my art is an experiences I'll never forget. I am filled with a renewed sense of purpose as an artist.

The artwork displayed at the billboard

How did your journey into art begin?

Like most kids, I’ve been obsessed with cartoons from a very young age. I used to doodle constantly and sketch my versions of my favourite characters. Growing older, I began to experiment with different mediums – from 2D art to 3D Art – and have been practising the same till now after my day work and on the weekends. I wanted to bring my own stories to life through animation and 3D modelling. So, I’ve been studying the techniques used by my favourite animators and working on my own projects to try to bring my vision to the screen.

You had planned to complete your Toy Face profile collection by 2023. Are you still pursuing the plan?

Yes! In fact, I am currently in the process of upgrading my collection with a fresh look while still maintaining the original look and feel of the characters. The collection will include profiles of famous people from real life. I am attempting to ensure that each profile captures the unique personality and characteristics of each person, while maintaining a cohesive look and feel throughout the collection. While the journey has had its challenges, I am committed to seeing it through to the end and completing the collection by 2023.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

I am working on an exciting project related to Web 3 NFT games and collaborating with an artist from Argentina to create characters for these games, which will be available as NFTs. I am particularly excited about this project as it allows me to combine my passion for art with my interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency to create something truly unique and cutting-edge.

