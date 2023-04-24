An Affordable Art Show's third edition to display tribal and vintage art

The Affordable Art Show is back with its third edition with a whole lot more to offer. Starting April 21, the showcase will include contemporary, traditional, tribal and vintage art.

What makes this show true to its name and even more special this year is the special bargain on art by master artists like Souza and Jamini Roy. The show lends itself as a platform for not only upcoming and promising city artists but also supports artists from the tribal communities of India.



Date: April 21 - 30



Time: Everyday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., except Mondays



Venue: Method Kalagodha



The artist lineup includes:



CONTEMPORARY: Gautam Bhatia, Sasha Sykes, Alberto Palini, Banoo Batliboi. Upcoming artists from across the country: Deval Ambani (Bombay), Tanushree Sarkar and Rukhen Rawla (Calcutta)



TRADITIONAL: Venkat Shyam (Gond) and Mahalakshmi (Mithila) doing a contemporary take on traditional styles

TRIBAL: Suresh Hegade (Warli), Lado Bai (Bhil), Jiyo (Sourai)



VINTAGE: special curation of vintage pieces by The Blue Trunk and Beg Borrow Steal.