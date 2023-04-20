Serendipity Arts announces grants for dancers, musicians, artists, journalists and more for 2023-24

Serendipity Arts, a non-profit organization that supports the growth of arts and culture in India and South Asia, has announced its yearly grants. These grants are designed to help artists and creative professionals working in different fields like music, dance, cooking, journalism in the arts, and new media. Below are the details of each grant with the deadline to apply.

The Virtual Grant

The grant will be awarded to a group, duo, collaboration or collective that wants to create a project specifically for the digital space with funding provided. Projects should be interdisciplinary and allow for collaboration between different fields. They will be showcased on the Serendipity Arts website.

Grant: INR 1 lakh

Deadline: May 15, 2023

The Serendipity Arts Classical Arts Mentorship Grant

This grant supports those who work in the area of Indian classical music and dance and want to receive training from a mentor for six months. The aim of the grant is to help the applicant improve their skills in their chosen field or learn related practices and techniques in Indian classical music and dance.

Grant: INR 1 lakh.

Deadline: May 15, 2023

The Serendipity Arts Production Grant for Independent Musicians

It is for all independent music creators across different genres with an aim to support the process of creating, recording, producing and releasing and/or presenting new music. The grant will be awarded to bands, duos, groups or individual independent musicians.

Grant: INR 1 lakh.

Deadline: May 15, 2023

Serendipity Arts Journalism Grant

The purpose of this grant is to help a journalist or reporters in the early or mid stages of their careers to create stories about the art community and practices in India. The goal is to fill a gap in opportunities for people to report on art, and to generate more interest in the arts among the public. The winner will be selected from a group of candidates nominated by the Jury.

Grant: INR 1 lakh

The Food Matters Grant

This grant is for those who want to create projects related to food and promote learning about food practices in India and South Asia. It invites proposals with practical results that study and investigate the relevance of food practices in contemporary times. People from different professions, such as practitioners, researchers, professionals, and enthusiasts, can apply for the grant with a new or ongoing project.

Grant: INR 1 lakh.

Deadline: May 15, 2023

Video Documentation Grant

There is a multitude of art and craft forms, folk traditions and festivals that have been steadily declining for many decades. This grant seeks to support the documentation of these dwindling traditions in an effort to develop and digitize an archive of said art forms, festivals, and traditions.

Grant: INR 2,50,000

Deadline: May 15, 2023

More details about eligibility, duration, and submission on www.serendipityarts.org