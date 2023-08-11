Home Culture Art

India's first ever Hotel Art Fair set to unveil in New Delhi

It will be held at the luxurious enclave of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

author_img IANS Published :  11th August 2023 05:01 PM   |   Published :   |  11th August 2023 05:01 PM
Untitled_design

Photo Credits: IANS

India embraces a cultural spectacle with the launch of ARTIX - the country's inaugural Hotel Art Fair. This one-of-a-kind event, hosted within the luxurious enclave of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, New Delhi, seeks to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian art and culture under a single, outstanding arcade.

Under the patronage of the visionary trio - Malvika Poddar, Timsy Anand, and Payal Kapur - marks its debut season with a mission to connect artists and collectors while fostering a new generation of art enthusiasts. The entire Hotel floor will be transformed into an interactive art space, where every room will metamorphose into an art saloon and gallery, displaying a captivating fusion of Indian masters, traditional and modern art, sculptures, tapestries, and objet d'arts.

Going beyond the conventional, it embraces art as its core theme, presenting a showcase of multidisciplinary product developments merging art with all things collectables whether they are jewels or tapestries.

Also ReadHyderabad Arts Festival 2023 promises bounds of grandeur

20 eminent galleries like Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Cultivate Art, Anant Art Gallery, Art Pilgrim, and Art Centrix; 7 independent artists including two American artists and 4 private collectors including HH Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur, Priya Paul, Lekha Poddar and Saloni Doshi, this debut show boasts of a stellar lineup to be witnessed by the audiences.

Also ReadA global celebration of creativity marking 100 years of Disney

On August 25 to 27 at Taj Mahal Palace, New Delhi. Between 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

 

TAGS
ARTIX Hotel Art Fair Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Comments