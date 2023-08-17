The 'I Love Sushi' exhibition by Japan Foundation boasts life-size sushi models, the history of sushi and more

In a cultural celebration that combines gastronomy and art, the Japan Foundation's much-anticipated I Love Sushi exhibition debuted on August 5 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath Art Gallery in Bengaluru. Against the backdrop of the global surge in Japanese cuisine's popularity, this exhibition shines a spotlight on one of Japan's most iconic culinary treasures – sushi.

The exhibit's central theme of Sushi delves into Japanese sushi culture and its rich history, captivating visitors with life-size models of nigiri-zushi, a meticulous recreation of a typical sushi restaurant counter, and even a fascinating representation of a Kaiten-sushi (conveyor-belt sushi) restaurant.

At the heart of the exhibition lies an educational narrative that takes visitors on a journey through the different facets of sushi. The event offers a glimpse into the areas with a nare-zushi tradition – a unique form of fermented sushi believed to have originated in northeastern Thailand, Laos and Yunnan in China. This ancient method of preserving fish through a lactic acid fermentation process is a testament to the resourcefulness of cultures without easy access to seafood.

Also read: The Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience has finally made its way to the city and here’s everything you need to know...

The Sushi and Tuna section unveils the intriguing evolution of tuna in the world of nigiri-zushi. While it may come as a surprise, tuna, known as maguro in Japan, wasn't a star ingredient until the nineteenth century. Originally shunned due to its greasiness and affordability, tuna's journey from being a humble ingredient to a sushi superstar symbolizes the dynamism of culinary trends across cultures.

One of the exhibition's most captivating sections is Sushi Family Tree in Japan. It meticulously traces the transformations and features of sushi through the years, highlighting how it evolved from its humble origins to the diverse array of sushi types enjoyed today. Delving further into history, Sushi in the Edo Period illuminates the major shifts that sushi underwent during Japan's Edo Period (1603-1867). The use of vinegar to replicate the sour flavour once achieved through fermentation revolutionized sushi-making, resulting in the emergence of Edo-mae nigiri-zushi.

The exhibition's allure extends beyond culinary history. The Picture Scrolls transport visitors to the Edo Period, showcasing the intricate processes involved in crafting ayu-zushi at the official sushi factory of the Owari clan. This detailed depiction encompasses every step, from cormorant fishing to marinating the sushi, offering a fascinating insight into historical sushi production.

Sushi Depicted in Ukiyo-e Art celebrates the artistic renderings of sushi in the popular ukiyo-e style. These woodblock prints, which were widely accessible to the general populace, captured the essence of everyday life, including vibrant tourist spots, elegant women and beloved Kabuki actors.

The exhibition culminates with a representation of a traditional sushi stall and various types of nigiri sushi. During this period, nigiri-sushi had yet to achieve its contemporary fame. The stalls offered an assortment of oshi-rushi and customers could indulge in their chosen delicacies on the spot, standing up. This informal and affordable dining experience offers a nostalgic glimpse into the past while emphasizing the enduring appeal of sushi.

Entry free. On till August 20. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road