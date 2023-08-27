'Heads On: Basquiat and Warhol' exhibition to open in Seoul this September

Christie's and Hyundai Card unveil "Heads On: Basquiat and Warhol", marking the first joint exhibition of these two art legends in Seoul in over three decades. Opening in September at STORAGE by Hyundai Card, the exhibition will present a meticulously curated selection of exceptional masterpieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, who became great friends and prolific collaborators in the 1980s. The exhibition contributes to a major international moment for art in South Korea, coinciding with Frieze Seoul and Kiaf art fair.

Also read: Small rooms, but it’s a big picture

Heads On: Basquiat & Warhol leads a dance between the revelations of two of America's greatest artists, whose visual philosophies remain as relevant today as ever before. The exhibition brings together a selected group of important works executed by Basquiat from 1981 – 1984, arguably his most creative years, alongside iconic Warhol motifs including his self-portrait, seamlessly uniting their distinct artistic expressions. This unique collection of works resounds with the artists' engagement with the world around them, and it pulses with the unparalleled creative energy that fueled the meteoric rise and fall of these 20th-century art legends.

Francis Belin, President, Christie’s Asia Pacific, commented, “Following the phenomenal success of last year's 'Flesh and Soul: Bacon/Ghenie' exhibition, we are pleased to continue our contribution to the Korean art scene with an exhibition of works by Basquiat and Warhol, two of the most influential artists of the 20th century. This event is a reflection of our commitment to sharing art of international significance with South Korea. As we look forward to the upcoming Frieze Week in Seoul, we invite art enthusiasts to join us in exploring this unique exhibition, a meeting point of global art and local appreciation.”

Also read: ICONART Gallery presentsThe Secrets Within, showcasing the artworks of 20 artists

Basquiat emerged as a prominent American artist during the 1980s within the Neo-expressionism movement. His initial recognition stemmed from his involvement in the late 1970s graffiti duo SAMO, where he collaborated with Al Diaz. Their collaboration involved inscribing cryptic statements across various locations in Manhattan, notably in the vibrant cultural hub of the Lower East Side.

On the other hand, Warhol held a significant position as an American visual artist, film director, producer, and pivotal figure in the pop art movement. His creations delved into the interplay between artistic expression, advertising, and the celebrity-driven culture that thrived in the 1960s. Warhol's artistic scope extended across multiple mediums, encompassing painting, silkscreen printing, photography, film, and sculpture. Among his most iconic works are the silkscreen paintings Campbell's Soup Cans (1962) and Marilyn Diptych (1962).