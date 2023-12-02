Delhi Art Week to be held from Dec 1-10

The third edition of the Delhi Art Week (DAW) will be held in the national capital from December 1 to 10.

Across four art zones, more than 20 galleries will be showcasing exhibitions across diverse mediums and themes. One can find clusters of galleries and institutions listed in each zone.

In addition to galleries and institutions showcasing their programs physically within their own spaces, the event will feature several events, which are aimed at engaging with the audience. This includes book launches, talks and walkthroughs.



Tariq Allana, Associate Director, Art Heritage; Sunaina Anand, Director, Art Alive Gallery and Reena Lath, Director, Akar Prakar share, "Each successive edition of Delhi Art Week offers an opportunity for us to address various challenges related to raising awareness about Indian art within our city. By collaborating as a community of galleries and institutions and partnering with organisations such as the Indian Art Fair and the NGMA, the third edition of Delhi Art Week aims to provide exposure and convenient access to the very best of modern and contemporary art. It also strives to promote dialogue within and beyond the art community."

DAW has also joined hands with partnering institutes such as NGMA, Bikaner House, The Partition Museum and Dara Shukoh Cultural Hub, ST+ART, KNMA, Alliance Francaise de Delhi and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan etc to design a range of diverse programming to engage with the audience.

