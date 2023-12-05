Delhi Comic Con to kick off from Dec 8

The pop-culture event Comic Con Delhi is set to be held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, from December 8 to 10.

The event will showcase the best of anime, cosplay, and comics. This dynamic medium showcases intricate artistry and explores complex themes, fostering a global fan base. The organizers of the event shared that every attendee will receive an exclusive copy of the Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book in an exclusive tie-up with Marvel Comics.

Guests like Sanjay Gupta, Savio Mascarenhas, Abhijeet Kini, Saumin Patel, Shubham Khurana, Faisal, and Prasad Bhat will grace the event along with international creators such as Dustin Nguyen (artist for DC, Marvel, Image), Nikesh Shukla (writer of Spider-Man India), & Doaly (Marvel Comics & More). It will also feature The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), a 40,000-square-foot gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, popular streamers, and exclusive gaming experiences, among many other exciting activities for all attendees.

Speaking of the three-day celebration, Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, said: "With Comic Con it's our effort to bring the best of Indian and international pop culture at one place for fans to enjoy and celebrate it to the fullest. Last year Delhi Comic Con was a huge success, and I am beyond excited and thrilled to see how things unfold this time. Comic-Con has and will continue to promise an enriching experience for all its fans, attendees, and creators."

There will also be panels and exclusive sessions by leading creators and publishers along with spectacular performances by stand-up comedians -- Akash Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor, Rohan Joshi,, and Sahil Shah. Along with musical performances by RAGA & MC Altaf at the event.

