Artist Sursh TR curates this ongoing exhibition titled Samarasya at the Karnataka Chithrakala Parishath

Samarasya (meaning harmony), a weeklong art exhibition, is taking place at Karnataka Chithrakala Parishath. The exhibition started on February 6 and will go on till February 12, showcasing the works of 30 Indian artists. The paintings have been curated by Suresh TR, an artist and founder of Prussian Blue Art Hub, an art gallery in Kerala.

Samarasya features works of artists from various walks of life. They include architects, lawyers, retired teachers and stay-at-home moms. Some of the works that one can look forward to include The fly by Dr Mayera. Made on a bold red acrylic canvas, the work depicts bullheads who are jittery.

The fly

Another piece to look out for is by artists Anoop and Doyil, who painted an ailing elderly couple who take part in casual activities, like preparing a pan, staring at a place far off, and longing for a piece of sweet.

Entry free. Until February 12. At Karnataka Chithrakala Parishath, Sheshadripuram