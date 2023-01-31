Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back for a grand celebration of arts and crafts in Mumbai

Mumbai’s pride, The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will be back on the streets from February 4 to 12 this year. Themed Past <> Forward the festival will host a wide array of programmes in over 14 domains such as dance, music, literature, theatre, food, cinema, heritage walks, standup comedy, street art, urban design, architecture and more. The festival will be hosted at 10 iconic venues which will include older ones like K Dubash Marg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and Cross Maidan as well as new additions like YB Chavan Centre, IF.Be, and the Cooperage Bandstand Garden.

Some of the major highlights of the festival include novelist and essayist Amit Chaudhary’s unique lecture performance about his book Finding The Raga, and Jerry Pinto’s talk with Jane Borges about his book The Education of Yuri. Visitors who love to delve into history can have heritage walks by Khaki Tours which will be conducted around Mumbai’s iconic places and buildings. Expect to catch a glimpse of eminent architects, including Brinda Somaya and Nandini Sampat, Kamal and Arjun Malik, and Puran Kumar during the walk.

The theatre line-up will bring Anita Date-Kelkar to the NGMA in Datta Patil’s Marathi play To Rajhans Ek and Joy Sengupta to the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre for The Bose Legacy. The festival will also have doses of laughter with standup gigs with comedians Deepika Mhatre, Sonali Thakkar, Kajol Srinivasan, Siddharth Dudeja, Aditya Gundeti, Anirban Dasgupta, Aayushi Jagad, Supriya Joshi, Abish Mathew and more. For those who love to be on a shopping spree, the festival has an array of stalls, from food festivals, and handicrafts to pottery markets. On the last day, the festival will have a gala closing with a cultural rendezvous with the 2000s fusion-blues band, Colonial Cousins.

Brinda Miller, Chairperson, Kala Ghoda Association, spoke about the glorious legacy of the festival, “It is a festival for the people and by the people. We are very excited that the city’s beloved festival will be back on ground after a gap of two years. Much has changed in this time, and our theme Past <> Forward is an ode to our legacy of 22 years while designing a festival of the future. It is indicative of the gradual emergence from a period of inactivity to an era heralding positivity, change and progress. Each year, individuals and enterprises across the country come together to make this celebration possible, and this year is no different.”

From February 4-12th in Mumbai at multiple venues.

