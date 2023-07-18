AI imagines power couples of Bollywood including Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer [SEE PICS] 

It is probably safe to say that Barbie fever has taken over the world. As the much-awaited Greta Gerwig directorial is gearing up for its release this Friday, the hype around the Barbie aesthetics is being seen everywhere, from fashion labels and decor brands to makeup products and now even AI art.

Pakistan-based artist Abdullah Anxie has recently come up with a series of images that have used Artificial Intelligence to imagine how celebrity couples of India would look in their Barbie avatar. According to the artist, the images were generated by stable diffusion 0.9xl, an open-source artificial intelligence designed to generate images.

The series included real-life couples like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as well as reel-life couples like Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan. Soon, the comments section of the post got filled with appreciation from netizens. While one of them wrote, "Priyanka looks perfect," another comment read, "Wow this is so amazing."

Talking about the film, Barbie is a live-action drama with an ensemble cast of Australian actress Margot Robbie and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. The film had its world premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9 in Los Angeles. The film is set to release in India on July 21.

