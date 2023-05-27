Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar 2023 celebrates Indian crafts and culture

Dastkar, a philanthropic and privately-funded non-governmental organization brings back the Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar that is poised to leave you spellbound. Having started on May 23 at the opulent Jayamahal Palace Hotel, which has now been transformed into a bustling hub of colours, creativity and culture, the bazaar hosts over 150-plus craft groups and visionary entrepreneurs hailing from 25-plus states across India.

This awe-inspiring event promises 30-plus craft groups, showcasing their products in Bengaluru for the first time. Witness the convergence of artistic mastery at its finest with a splendid showcase featuring the exquisite crafts of Chizami, Patola, Paithni Weaving, Taat Embroidery and Lehriya, alongside the craftsmanship of talented Lacquer Work artisans. Additionally, be captivated by the artistry of Bhujodi and Bandhni artisans hailing from the prestigious Sumaya Kala Vidyalaya in Gujarat. To know more about what we can expect from this event, we speak to Shelly Jain, who is one of the many curators of the bazaar.

Can you tell us a bit about this year's Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar and what it brings?

The 2023 Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar is set to be a remarkable event, showcasing the talents of more than 150-plus craft groups and entrepreneurs from across India. Building upon the success of previous years, this edition features 30-plus craft groups making their debut in Bengaluru, bringing unique and diverse creations to the city.

Can you give us an overview of the different types of crafts that will be showcased at the bazaar and what regions of India they represent?

The Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar presents a wide range of craft skills representing various regions of India. From Western India, visitors can explore Phad and Miniature Painting, Handloom Weaving, Dabu, Bagru, and Sanganeri Block Printing, handcrafted musical instruments, and clay and terracotta pottery. Northern India offers a rich variety of crafts including Bhil, Gond, and Thangka painting with Banarasi, Chanderi, and Jamdani weaving. Southern India presents crafts such as leather puppet painting, Ikkat weaving, recycled jewellery, metalwork, and organic products. Eastern India brings forth Madhubani and Pattachitra painting, Chizami, Dhokra and fusion art, embossed leather work, sea shell products and Sholaphith work.

What are some of the new craft groups and artisans that will be showcasing their products?

Craft groups such as Chizami, Patola and Paithni weaving, Taat embroidery, Lehriya and Bhujodi and Bandhni artisans from Sumaya Kala Vidyalaya, Gujarat, are among the exciting additions. Alongside the new participants, we are delighted to have the returning artisans who have captivated visitors with exceptional craftsmanship. Artisans specializing in Bhil, Gond, and Chanderi, Jamdani weaving, Shibori and papier mache jewellery will present their latest collections specifically curated for the city.

What is Dastkar's commitment to supporting the craft community and how does it contribute to maintaining Bangalore's unique cultural identity?

Dastkar is deeply committed to supporting the craft community and preserving India's cultural heritage. By organizing events like the Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar, we provide a platform for artisans to showcase their skills, connect with a wider audience, and earn a livelihood from their craft. This commitment not only uplifts individual artisans but also contributes to maintaining Bengaluru's unique cultural identity by promoting and preserving traditional crafts.

Apart from the craft exhibitions, are there any other highlights or cultural experiences that visitors can look forward to?

The Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar offers a rich tapestry of cultural experiences that go beyond craft exhibitions. Visitors, especially children, can indulge in the joy of art and witness live craft demonstrations of papier mache, Solapith flower, kite making and more. Additionally, craft workshops are also available, providing hands-on learning experiences in crafts such as terracotta pottery, Pattachitra, Gond, and Madhubani painting. A not-to-be-missed highlight of the bazaar is the Kutchch folk music performance by the legendary Moorawala Bhai Marwada (Coke Studio Fame).

Are there any regional delicacies that the visitors should definitely try?

The bazaar's food court promises visitors a delectable culinary adventure. Offering a diverse range of dishes and beverages from different corners of the country, visitors can sample regional delicacies from Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and more. From light snacks to full-fledged meals, the food court ensures that visitors leave satisfied and full.

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Indian crafts at the Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar.

₹50.Ongoing till May 29, 10.30 am onwards. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel