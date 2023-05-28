The Donna Summer collection on auction by Christie's

Singer-songwriter Donna Summer's memorabilia will be offered in an online sale by Christie's in June 2023, open for bidding from June 15 through June 29.

Singer-songwriter Donna Summer's memorabilia will be offered in an online sale by Christie's in June 2023, open for bidding from June 15 through June 29. Ahead of the sale, Summer's personal collection will be showcased in a curated exhibition and sale at Christie's Rockefeller Center in the heart of New York City.

Also read: Tipu Sultan's sword fetches over $17 million at London auction

The Collection of Donna Summer showcases the ascent of the legendary star through memorabilia, including her numerous RIAA gold 45s, handwritten lyrics, and iconic performance outfits from concerts around the world. The collection also offers an intimate glimpse into her personal life through candid Polaroids taken at home and during her travels, as well as several of her evocative paintings, which she treasured as a favourite pastime.

Donna remains a cherished figure in the hearts of many: the undisputed queen of disco for her global fanbase, as well as a multifaceted artist, devoted wife, and loving mother. With enduring classics such as I Feel Love, Love to Love You Baby, and Bad Girls, Donna, not only revolutionised the music industry in the 1970s but continues to captivate and energise dance floors today, for both longtime admirers and a new generation of fans.

On the topic, Peter Klarnet, Christie's Senior Specialist said, "Donna Summer epitomised the disco era - but she also transcended the genre, producing timeless music that still resonates to this day. Christie's is thrilled to bring her estate to auction, from platinum records to handwritten lyrics as well as iconic stage costumes, we are confident our clients will be eager to bid on this once-in-a-lifetime collection."

A portion of the proceeds will go towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save The Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Selected highlights from the collection will tour to Christie's Los Angeles from May 31 - June 3, 2023.

Also read: Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar 2023 celebrates Indian crafts and culture

EXHIBITION LOCATIONS:

Los Angeles Tour May 31 - June 3

New York Viewing: June 23-27