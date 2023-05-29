InterGlobe Foundation unveils 'Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage', an exhibition to promote India's cultural heritage

The exhibition, which will be open to the public from May 26 to June 6, from 11 am to 7 pm, also emphasises that public-private partnerships

InterGlobe Foundation (IGF), a philanthropic organisation, in collaboration with India International Centre (IIC), unveiled its 10-day exhibition, 'Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage' at the Art Gallery in IIC, Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Mr Shyam Saran, President, India International Centre, and Ms Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation.

'Tangible Conversations, Intangible Heritage' showcases photographs, videos, installations, and visual demonstrations highlighting India's diverse cultural heritage. The exhibition focuses on society, tangible, and intangible heritage as the three core pillars of cultural heritage and highlights how InterGlobe Foundation has been working towards strengthening these pillars by engaging local communities, mapping cultural assets, and preserving fragile heritage across the country.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public from May 26 to June 6, from 11 am to 7 pm, also emphasises that public-private partnerships between businesses, civil society, and the government help create an environment where both heritage preservation and conservation thrive and generate livelihoods for communities.

The exhibition will focus on three key themes:

Exploring the unexplored: The exhibition showcases the projects undertaken and research conducted by the selected fellows on the topics of 'Reviving the Lesser Known and Sidelined Musical Instruments: Shreekhol, Taus, and Nafiri' and 'Beyond the Geological Magnanimity: Cultural Landscape of Lonar Crater.'

Collaborations and Communities: It highlights InterGlobe Foundation's major projects such as the conservation and restoration of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan's tomb in Delhi; the restoration of 'Indra Kund', a heritage stepwell in Rajasthan; 'My City My Heritage' campaign across the country; and more.

Diversity and Inclusivity: This theme highlights culturally and aesthetically significant sculptures, lost dance forms, and how women have been represented throughout India's history. A series of photographs, a short demonstration of various dance mudras and installations are on exhibit.