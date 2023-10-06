Blend Bazaar returns with its second edition and this time it is bigger than ever!

Blend Community, which is a vibrant hub for creators, consumers and brands, recently announced the second edition of Blend Bazaar, India’s only creator community-powered festival. The event promises a mix of diverse worlds and experiences. It’s a paradise for foodies with an electrifying music lineup, crafted fashion, lifestyle and art. The festival will feature national and international artistes, interactive coffee brewing classes, book reading sessions, a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza and mixology sessions. Some of the artistes include Seedhe Maut, Garbaz, Lost Stories, Akhlad Ahmed, Bebetta and Answer Music. We speak to Hari Shetty, co-founder, Blend Community to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming extravaganza.

What can we expect at the upcoming edition of Blend Bazaar?

Blend Bazaar is India’s first and only festival committed to the creator community. The unusual melting pot fest brings together brands, creators, artistes and performers from food, fashion and music. It gives us a combination that is truly unique, one that satisfies the diverse interests of everyone looking for entertainment.

Bebetta

How is this edition different from the previous one?

The first edition of Blend Bazaar was an experiment, very close and personal, with only our community of creators and brands. The second edition of Blend Bazaar will outshine last year as it promises to be much bigger in size, better in quality and glorious. It has roped in more than 1,000 creators,100 brands and nearly 50 artistes which will result in an outstanding user experience.

How did you select the brands and artistes who will be present at the festival?

At Blend, we believe in the power of community and creator ecosystems, which we have built and developed over the last three years. In the Blend Bazaar platform, all participants share common elements of audience engagement, creativity and a fervent narrative to convey.

What are some of the interesting events that people will love?

This year, Blend Bazaar will be intricately organised into various captivating zones, each boasting a unique ambience and offering an immersive food experience. Coffee enthusiasts can enjoy watching India’s best baristas compete in a thrilling championship, along with coffee brewing sessions and masterclasses. Attendees can savour a unique fine dining experience within a festival setting, which is a novel and rare opportunity. Literature enthusiasts can partake in book launches, reading sessions and workshops with renowned authors and literary personalities. Food lovers can explore and indulge in a diverse range of global cuisines and culinary delights across seven rivers, making it a culinary adventure. These events cater to a wide range of interests, from coffee aficionados to literature lovers and food enthusiasts, making Blend Bazaar an appealing festival for a diverse audience.

How did the idea of Blend Community begin initially?

What initially started as a heartfelt passion project during the pandemic, fuelled by a genuine appreciation for curated content, has organically evolved into a thriving community that has garnered admiration from both brands and creators. We hold a particular affinity for the food, fashion and fiction genres within the industry, recognising their immense potential in the creator economy.

Garbaz

How long has the preparation been going on for Blend Bazaar and what were the challenges you came across while working on the festival?

The preparation for Blend Bazaar started in March 2023, indicating that it has been in progress for several months. During this time, we aimed to create a festival that would be unprecedented in Bengaluru, reflecting the core values of the Blend Community. One of the notable challenges encountered during the preparation was the mobilisation of resources. Additionally, forming partnerships with individuals and organisations who could align with the festival’s vision, particularly the concept and production partner, Tesseract Experiential, presented a significant learning experience for the organisers. However, it’s worth noting that despite these challenges, these aspects were not insurmountable obstacles for the team.

What is up next for the Blend Community?

Right now, the Blend Community is focused on making the second edition of Blend Bazaar successful. Additionally, we are undergoing a transformation into a MarTech Community Brand, aiming to serve a wide array of trusted customers in Bengaluru. We launched Blend Kitchenz, our outdoor catering vertical, which has seen positive outcomes, particularly with corporate clients. Looking forward, we have Blend Xperiences in the pipeline, which suggests a diversification into branded experiences. The Blend Community is not only expanding its reach but also diversifying its offerings to encompass various facets of the market and customer demands.

INR 599 onwards. October 7 and 8, 11 am to 10 pm. At Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.

