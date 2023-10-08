Inaugural India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale to take place at Delhi's Red Fort in December 

Prepare to embark on a captivating journey through India's artistry and architectural prowess as the first-ever India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) unfolds its grandeur from December 9 to 15 at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The event promises to be a mosaic of India's cultural heritage, showcasing intricate ornamental doors, ancient temples, historic step-wells, and vibrant textile designs.

“The biennale is a platform to fuse art, culture, and architectural elements, enriching the creative canvas,” a senior official from the Ministry of Culture told media sources. The IAADB will boast seven distinct thematic exhibitions, meticulously curated to spotlight India's diverse artistic and architectural legacy.

These exhibitions will be ingeniously housed within British-era barracks situated on the grounds of the Mughal-era marvel, the Red Fort, infusing an extra layer of history and charm into the experience. The grand inauguration and VIP preview are scheduled for December 8, with an invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event.

“We aspire to expand this initiative to different cities like Kolkata or Bengaluru next year, leaving an indelible mark on culture, creative economy, and tourism,” shared an official.

Furthermore, IAADB 2023 will offer a golden opportunity for artists to showcase their work and potentially participate in the prestigious Venice Biennale 2024. The Venice Biennale, held at the iconic Corderie at the centuries-old Arsenale in Italy, is a global platform for artists and creators.

This event is a celebration of India's creativity and an ode to its ancient art and architectural heritage. It's a step toward showcasing India's diverse cultural legacy to the world.