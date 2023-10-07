Long associated with excess, comfort, and first-rate service are luxury hotels. These businesses have recently made a big move ahead by incorporating art into their interior design, revolutionising the visitor experience and demonstrating their dedication to culture and aesthetics. From traditional paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge installations that test the limits of imagination, the evolution of art in luxury hotels has spanned decades.

Tradition's Foundations

Historic luxury hotels served as bulwarks of classicism and conventional design. Hotels like AC Hotel Housten, US, Marriott Odessa, US etc. filled their lobbies and public areas with elaborate chandeliers, opulent oil paintings, and marble statues in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These pieces of art were created to provide visitors with a timeless and elegant atmosphere by bringing back memories of a time of aristocratic grace.

These works were frequently commissioned by well-known artists of the day, lending credibility to the hotels' art collections. However as upscale hotels attempted to provide their visitors with more immersive and modern experiences, these traditional arts started to change.

Also read: Amrita Sher-Gil’s ‘The Story Teller’ becomes the most expensive Indian painting, sells for INR 61.8 crores

Acknowledging Contemporary Art

Luxury hotels started to embrace contemporary art in the second part of the 20th century, moving away from the conventional. This change was a result of a larger, modernist cultural movement and a quest for novel, cutting-edge experiences. By working with modern artists to create immersive and visually fascinating spaces, hotels like Marriott Weligama in Sri Lanka, and Taj Lands Mumbai served as the vanguard of this change.

Fusion of Cultures and Regional flavour

The focus on regional culture and artistic traditions is another important step in the history of art in luxury hotels. Nowadays, a lot of opulent hotels work with regional artists and craftspeople to incorporate a feeling of place into their decor. With this strategy, visitors can fully immerse themselves in the distinctive aesthetic expressions of the place they are visiting.

Interactive Technology and Art

Luxury hotels have embraced technology as a vehicle for artistic expression in the digital age. Hotel lobbies and common areas are now home to interactive art installations and digital displays. These interactive, dynamic artworks can alter in reaction to visitor interactions, inspiring awe and participation.

Also read: Embracing tradition and innovation: The rise of mixed media art in contemporary Indian Art

Environmentalism and Eco-art

Sustainability has emerged as a crucial factor in the design of upscale hotels at a time when environmental concerns are becoming more widely recognised. Eco-friendly hotels are increasingly incorporating eco- and sustainable art into their interiors. This includes using recycled and reused materials as well as creating artwork that emphasises environmental issues.

Luxury hotels may have eco-art installations that include sculptures created from recycled ocean plastic, living green walls, or pieces that celebrate the wonder of nature and the value of conservation. These programmes not only enhance the hotel's environmental reputation but also inform and motivate visitors to take better care of the environment.