Amrita Sher-Gil’s ‘The Story Teller’ becomes the most expensive Indian painting, sells for INR 61.8 crores

In a recent art auction, Indian contemporary art soared to unprecedented heights as a masterpiece by the illustrious 20th-century Sikh-Hungarian artist, Amrita Sher-Gil, set a new record. The mesmerising oil on canvas artwork titled The Story Teller fetched an astonishing INR 61.8 crore, establishing itself as the most expensive artwork ever auctioned from India. The previous pinnacle was held by modernist painter Sayed Haider Raza's Gestation, sold just ten days prior, at INR 51.75 crore.

Also read: Blend Bazaar returns with its second edition in Bengaluru

As the sole successful woman artist in India, Amrita's artwork claiming this top position was an overdue and deserving recognition of her artistic brilliance. The significant sale took place at the SaffronArt auction held at The Oberoi in New Delhi, generating a total of over INR 181 crore.

The Story Teller presents a distinctive artistic language, seamlessly blending Pahari and Parisian influences. It captures a group of women at ease in an open setting, engrossed in their pursuits.

The Story Teller



A representative from the auction house commented on this milestone to a media house, stating, “The sale of this particular work is an important milestone in the market. However, equally important is the work itself—it is an exceptional painting as a cornerstone in Amrita’s work as such. She is one of India’s national art treasures, and this type of work is quite rare to come across for sale.”

Amrita’s journey in the art world can be traced through her auctions, with Village Group, her oldest art piece, being auctioned in 1992, and the latest Untitled finding a buyer in 2023. Village Group stands as one of her finest works, portraying a group of women.

Art experts underscore the significant role Sher-Gil's paintings play in not marginalising women subjects to the periphery of the canvas, emphasising her empathetic connection to their circumstances. “The work is among her most honest and expressive figurative compositions, from a pivotal time in her brief oeuvre (body of work), and we are honoured to have played a part in curating a new benchmark for Sher-Gil with this auction,” added the official.

Also read: Anni Kumari combines maths and art in her latest exhibits

Born in 1913 to a Sikh father and Hungarian mother, Amrita began her artistic journey in Europe before making India her home. She made history as the first Asian artist to clinch a gold medal in painting at Paris' prestigious Ecole des Beaux-Arts. Her portrayal of nudes symbolises her self-assuredness and ease with her artistic skills, often using her sister and herself as models for this genre. Amrita's art remains a testament to her pioneering vision and unwavering commitment to her craft.