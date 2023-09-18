Blend Bazaar returns with its second edition in Bengaluru

Blend Community, which is a vibrant hub for creators, consumers and brands, recently announced the second edition of Blend Bazaar, India's only creator community-powered festival. Taking place on October 7 and 8 from 10 am to 11 pm, at the Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru, the event promises a mix of diverse worlds and experiences. It's a paradise for foodies with an electrifying music lineup, crafted fashion, lifestyle and art.

Also read: Anni Kumari combines maths and art in her latest exhibits

The festival will feature national and international artistes, interactive coffee brewing classes, book reading sessions, a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza and mixology sessions. Some of the artistes include Seedhe Maut, Garbaz, Lost Stories, Akhlad Ahmed, Bebetta and Answer Music.

Also read: At this exhibition, you will travel into the minds of the artists

Co-founder of Blend Community, Hari Shetty says, "At Blend Bazaar, we set out to create something more than just a festival; we envisioned a tapestry of unity, where diverse threads of culture, creativity and camaraderie intertwine. Following the exclusive and intimate inaugural edition in 2021, this second edition is a manifestation of a larger vision, a witness to the magic that occurs when we allow ourselves to be open to the beauty of blending. We celebrate the power of collaboration and the strength found in our differences as we bring together Indian and global influences in fashion, fiction, music and beyond.”

