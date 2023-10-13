Maya Bazaar is back and this time with more stalls, more artistes and more fun

The quirkiest and most funfilled queer bazaar in recent times, Maya Bazaar is back again. The event features over 100 stalls from across the country that have hard-to-find merchandise designed by the queer community. Other events to look forward to include music and dance performances, open mics and a food court. Mujeer Pasha, filmmaker and one of the core team members of Maya Bazaar, lets us in on everything you need to know about the event.

“Maya Bazaar is a two-day festival. When you walk in, you see stalls, where you can shop, eat and drink. You can hang around with friends. There are games, workshops and other such activities. We have been doing an event called the Maya Manch, which is a stage for queer artistes. It’s the fourth edition and this time the stage is bigger. We are bringing about 18 acts with a total of around 35 artistes. Some are from Mumbai, some from Goa and some are from Bengaluru, ” Mujeer begins.

Maya Bazaar is a safe space for queers and allies. It is a space for everyone but organised by queer people. There is a sense of empowerment. You can be who you are without being judged. “For example, drag shows are being talked about now but they are only performed in clubs or closed spaces. But Maya Bazaar has been doing drag shows so that allies get to witness it,” he adds.

This year, will feature a drag queen from Goa called Jia Labujia, a drag king from Mumbai called MX Stallion and the city’s very own Avril Stormy Unger aka Chutney Mary. “I was scared when I brought drag last year. I told all my artistes to tone down the costumes. At that time, we were just being a bit cautious. But with the response we have received, it has given us the confidence to go all out. We have more stalls and artistes compared to last year. We have also invited the deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for the inauguration,” Mujeer signs off.

INR 300 onwards. October 14 and 15, 11.30 am to 10 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Exhibition Center, Nandi Durga Road.

