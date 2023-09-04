Artist Santosh Jain’s solo show Her, Here probes life beneath the surface of womanhood

Contemporary art gallery Method Juhu announces a captivating solo exhibition by the accomplished artist Santosh Jain, titled Her, Here. This exhibition serves as a profound exploration into the essence of women, unearthing their authenticity in its purest form, devoid of pretense or restraint.

From Her, Here

It masterfully encapsulates the Delhi-based artist's probing journey pertaining to her subject, women, asking questions: What truths remain unspoken? What emotions lie concealed? The exhibition will showcase women in their most unguarded state, where they are free to embrace their true selves, liberated from societal facades and predefined roles. In 'Her, Here,' visitors are granted access to the profound individuality, genuine emotions, and inherent strength that define womanhood, a theme profoundly personal to the artist herself.

Artist Santosh Jain

Santosh embarked on her artistic career in the 1970s as a printmaker at the College Of Art, Delhi. Her exceptional prints garnered her accolades, including the coveted two-year fellowship at the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in the Netherlands, solo exhibitions in esteemed art capitals such as Paris and Amsterdam, and membership in renowned artist associations in India. The artist works with various mediums such as lithographs, collages, paintings, photographs, mixed media, pens, and charcoal.

From Her, Here

Her recurrent themes revolve around 'women' and 'the exploited,' which unfold into narratives rich with empathy and layered personal stories. These works serve as her second language, a means through which she candidly shares long-forgotten chapters of her life and her innermost feelings.



From September 8, 2023- October 1, 2023. At Method Juhu Armaan Bungalow, Juhu. From 10:30 am-7pm, everyday.

