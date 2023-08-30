Countrymade by Sushant Abrol declared winner of NEXA Presents The Spotlight Season 6

NEXA, teaming up with Lakmé Fashion Week and FDCI, has once again shone a spotlight on rising talent in the country with the event, NEXA Presents The Spotlight. In its sixth edition, this initiative has gained recognition for finding some of the most brilliant and imaginative minds in the fashion realm.

Sushant Abrol

Following an intense selection process, the program has announced the label Countrymade by the innovative designer Sushant Abrol as the winner. Amidst fierce competition, all shortlisted designers unleashed their edits, each one resonating with NEXA's ethos of ‘Create. Inspire.’ Sushant's interpretation of NEXA's seasonal theme, Veracity, had the judging panel electrified with his collection, No Man's Land. It boldly challenged fashion's boundaries, sparking awe and inspiration.

Pieces from No Man's Land

His collection encapsulates the extraordinary odyssey of transcending boundaries and embracing the deep-rooted spirit of unity. Drawing inspiration from a soldier's journey, the collection unwraps a story of togetherness that emerges from the aftermath of conflict, where the soldier abandons all material pursuits in the quest for solace and enlightenment. It weaves a mesmerising narrative of transformation, as silhouettes entwine like threads, blurring the lines that separate our world. This collection harmoniously blends earthy tones, fabrics woven with tales from handwritten letters, and a seamless fusion of styles, culminating in a poignant representation of healing and hope.

No Man's Land

Sushant emerged victorious from a lineup of new-age designer labels – Graine by Mannat Sethi & Harshana Kandhari, NoughtOne by Abhishek Paatni, Pieux by Pratyush Kumar and Shriya Khanna of her eponymous label. He will receive a generous fund of Rs. 8 lakhs from NEXA to stage his showcase at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, set to unfold between October 11 and 15, 2023.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI mentioned, “There were an array of innovative presentations from participants across the country, but Sushant Abrol’s presentation notably stood out. Anticipation surrounds Sushant's upcoming runway presentation, and we remain enthusiastic about our role in inspiring the upcoming designers in the industry.”

