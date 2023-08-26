Abraham & Thakore open their new store at Delhi’s Dhan Mill Compound

Celebrated as the masters of minimalism, Abraham & Thakore have extended their subtle and refined style to Delhi's Dhan Mill. They have unveiled a new store that marks the duo's second boutique in the capital, a city that serves as a wellspring of inspiration. The store's appearance is characterized by a clean, skill-centric, and modern approach, encapsulating much of the brand's enduring identity.

The design work has been undertaken by Studio Organon, who took meticulous care in conveying the brand's essential principles and unwavering commitment to traditional Indian aesthetics. This attention to detail is evident in the material selections, exemplified by the custom-designed terrazzo flooring adorned with a striking checkerboard pattern.

store interiors

Sharing about the store opening, designer Rakesh Thakore shares, “We are extremely excited to finally have another home in Delhi. The city has always accepted our designs and apparel with great gusto by means of other multi-designer outlets where we enjoy a presence. Through this store, we plan to exclusively serve our patrons better. The Dhan Mill not only boasts of great footfalls but has also been on the ascend to grow its designer brands portfolio, and we are elated to join hands in their journey to provide luxury clothing to its customers. We also believe that our growing young clientele will appreciate access to our products at this bustling destination.”

On display at the store

The opening of Abraham & Thakore's new store coincided with the launch of the brand's latest collection: Soft Geometries. Tailored for upcoming celebrations, yet suitable for all-season wear, this edit can be best characterised as 'chill bling' — a concept that the designers have seamlessly transformed from a paradox into a cutting-edge fashion reality.

One can find elaborately embroidered brocades, jewel-toned ikats and captivating colours in the edit. The colour palette encompasses shades like peacock blues and rani pinks, skillfully merging with the alluring geometric forms.

Store interiors

The edit draws inspiration from the artistic works of the renowned American painter Mark Rothko and the intricate patterns found in African tribal art. The brand's steadfast dedication to Indian craftsmanship shines through every detail: from patchwork in certain garments to sequin embellishments in others, and even discreet zari adornments that exude understated glamour.

Recently, the brand also unveiled its captivating new line of home decor including utilitarian ceramics like bowls, plates, and stoneware mugs inspired by the bandhani technique of resist tie & dye, a traditional art form originating in Kutch, Gujarat. It’s on display at the new store.

