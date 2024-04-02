Voices of Women brings together women artists across the country

The art exhibition Voices of Women gives a platform to emerging women artists across the country to take their art to the audience. Curated by Teesta Bhandare, associate director of Art Mumbai and founder, Art Garde, the exhibition is being organised under the umbrella if the Young Collector’s Pop-up launched back in 2022.

What is unique about the displays is the variety of mediums, styles and experiences that translate into art. It aims to negate several stereotypes associated with women artists including the gender disparity in the profession and avenue of expansion. Delving deeper into the theme of the artworks, one commonality that surfaces is the way how each woman artist responds to the contemporary stimuli that impacts in a personal of general way in society.