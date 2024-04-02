When water shapes masterpieces

Long before the dissection of water by science, ancient civilisations have always graphically depicted water in their art. The ancient Egyptians considered water as part of their rituals and water being poured from a pitcher was a common motif. Water was deeply admired by these early artists and most mythologies mention water.

Later, in the medieval period, when art found its patrons in religion, water became sacred in its representation. It became a symbol of cleansing and purification. The artworks based on the baptism of Christ were one of the most commonly painted themes in art during this period.

Water as a metaphor

In the late 14th and early 15th century, the ability of water to reflect a mirror image started being used symbolically in art. Narcissus, a painting by Italian artist Caravaggio from 1599, is one of the finest examples. According to Greco-Roman mythology, Narcissus, a handsome youth, fell in love with his own reflection in the water, and died by the pool, shattered by his longing for something he could never have. When Caravaggio painted the lad yearningly gazing at his own reflection, water took on the form of excessive self-love, far from the earlier sacred representations.

When surrealist painter Salvador Dali painted Swans Reflecting Elephants in 1937 however, he used these reflections in a lake to create double images. The three swans in the painting, along with the bare trees in the background, turn into elephants in their reflections, with the latter becoming symbols of the powerful language of dreams and a visual metaphor for the subconscious.

A tranquil body of water

In the early 19th century, water started becoming a part of a landscape, either turning into a relaxed outdoor setting or becoming the subject by itself. Serene bodies of water like lakes and ponds that transmitted the viewer into a state of calm became the central subject often. French artist Claude Monet was so enamoured by this static form of water that he made it his muse in the last 30 years of his life. Water Lilies, his series of around 250 paintings, featured the ponds in his garden.