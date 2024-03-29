‘Gardens of Our Times’ is a visual journey of restoration and ecological consciousness

At the ongoing exhibition, Gardens of Our Times, every art piece embodies a tapestry that serves as a metaphorical representation of the contemporary garden of healing and sustainability. Through the intricate integration of textures, crochet flowers, and a diverse spectrum of colours associated with healing therapy, it invites viewers to immerse themselves in a visual journey of restoration and ecological consciousness.

The participating artists include Raj Kashmi, S Avanthika, KR Keerthana, R Premithaa, Aarshia and Arghaleena, R Manju Priya, G Mohana Priya, Vikas Verma, B Harshini, Ezhil Bharathi, Tanvi, Sakshi, Rutt, Deepanshu, Khyati and Yukta Pandey.

S Avanthika’s artwork captures a cherished childhood memory, frozen in time like a delicate flower pressed within the pages of a book. It depicts a scene of innocence and joy, where Avanthika and her sister immerse in playful delight, dancing under the rhythmic arcs of a sprinkler.

For Arghaleena Mazumder and Aarshia Singh, the Garden of Our Times meant the best of their times. “And that took us to the beach. Far away from home, the beach was where we found ourselves on a bad day, on a good day, on a day of celebration or even when we simply needed to breathe. Where bonds were formed and memories made,” they say.