‘Gardens of Our Times’ is a visual journey of restoration and ecological consciousness
At the ongoing exhibition, Gardens of Our Times, every art piece embodies a tapestry that serves as a metaphorical representation of the contemporary garden of healing and sustainability. Through the intricate integration of textures, crochet flowers, and a diverse spectrum of colours associated with healing therapy, it invites viewers to immerse themselves in a visual journey of restoration and ecological consciousness.
The participating artists include Raj Kashmi, S Avanthika, KR Keerthana, R Premithaa, Aarshia and Arghaleena, R Manju Priya, G Mohana Priya, Vikas Verma, B Harshini, Ezhil Bharathi, Tanvi, Sakshi, Rutt, Deepanshu, Khyati and Yukta Pandey.
S Avanthika’s artwork captures a cherished childhood memory, frozen in time like a delicate flower pressed within the pages of a book. It depicts a scene of innocence and joy, where Avanthika and her sister immerse in playful delight, dancing under the rhythmic arcs of a sprinkler.
For Arghaleena Mazumder and Aarshia Singh, the Garden of Our Times meant the best of their times. “And that took us to the beach. Far away from home, the beach was where we found ourselves on a bad day, on a good day, on a day of celebration or even when we simply needed to breathe. Where bonds were formed and memories made,” they say.
Harshini’s artwork draws inspiration from the serene surroundings of DakshinChitra, and features a self-portrait as its focal point, capturing the artist in a moment of contemplation amidst the tranquil ambience of Tamil Nadu.
In her work, Keerthana brings together nature and technology to show how they can work together. “It’s like a beautiful mix of our modern world,” she says.
Premithaa explores the multifaceted nature of a young woman navigating the complexities of the contemporary world. Her confidence is evident in her distinctive attire, defying societal expectations and expressing a blossoming individuality.
In the serene oasis of a garden, time unfurls its petals, revealing the timeless beauty of culture in myriad forms, Mohana Priya and Manju Priya aims to seamlessly blend tradition and modernity across three sectors: harmonising traditional motifs with contemporary elements, tracing the metamorphosis of saris from traditional to contemporary styles, and celebrating weaving as a living tapestry of cultural heritage. The outcome is a visually enchanting collection of fusion frames that celebrate the dynamic interplay between tradition and innovation.
Vikas Verma’s Nature’s Study is about the challenge of finding a peaceful spot to study in today’s busy world. But imagine a cosy study corner where you’re surrounded by plants, sunlight, and books. A study table placed near big glass windows, flooding the space with natural light. It’s like bringing the outdoors inside.
Vhanmathi’s embroidery work titled Flourishing Threads is a captivating embroidery piece that celebrates the vibrancy and resilience of nature within the modern garden landscape. Intricately stitched artwork features a harmonious composition of a blue carpenter bee, verdant green leaves, and delicate pink flowers, woven together to depict the beauty of the natural world.
The Chhatri Garden by Ezhil Bharathi draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, particularly the intricate artwork found in chhatris (traditional Rajasthani architectural pavilions). Nestled within this traditional framework lies a modern interpretation, embodying the essence of the Garden of Our Times.
Manju Priya’s macramé Melody Escape is a magical garden that intertwines with music and art. Amidst vibrant flowers, intricate macramé artwork resonates with melodies, inviting visitors to immerse in nature’s symphony, with each knot telling a story of growth and harmony, weaving a tapestry of beauty in the garden of our times. Her embroidery work, Feathered Voyages intricately embroiders the migration patterns of diverse bird species onto a human face within our contemporary garden.This artwork celebrates the timeless beauty of avian migration, weaving a tapestry of nature's rhythms and human reflection amidst the garden of our times.
Entry free.
On till April 7, 4.30 pm.
At Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain