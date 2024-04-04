‘The Living Ocean’ exhibition in Chennai documents the beauty of the oceans and the damage we are causing them

For the past five years, a fisherman named S Palayam, in Chennai goes to the beach every day, to collect data on the winds and the waves. And through the process of collecting this data, he says that the climate is changing. Artist Parvathy Nayar has documented the fisherman’s journey and his findings on climate change in her short film Seaspeaker, which is going to be showcased at The Living Ocean exhibition, which she has also curated.

A hybrid art show, which means it’s a cross between a museum show with a very large emphasis on information and infographics, as well as contemporary artwork, couple of films, as well as installations, the exhibition is going to immerse you in a journey like never before, where you not only get to experience the beauty of the ocean, but also come out well informed about what’s really happening to our oceans and what impact this is currently having and will further have on humankind.