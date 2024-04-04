‘Threads of Time’ exhibition celebrates the art of embroidery

Threads of Time, an exhibition celebrating the Franco-Indian legacy of exquisite embroidery and the craftsmanship of Lesage interiors by Vastrakala, puts the focus on the talent and knowledge of embroiderers, the discreet but brilliant actors in the service of beauty, and an ancient and yet living craft.

A screen by a young contemporary designer, wall panels for an ardent classicist architect, implementing historical décors, each project is an occasion to imagine different scales of embroidery entirely embroidered by hand. All this and more are what visitors can expect at Threads of Time, presented in collaboration with Alliance Française of Madras.