‘Threads of Time’ exhibition celebrates the art of embroidery

Threads of Time, an exhibition celebrating the Franco-Indian legacy of exquisite embroidery and the craftsmanship of Lesage interiors by Vastrakala, puts the focus on the talent and knowledge of embroiderers, the discreet but brilliant actors in the service of beauty, and an ancient and yet living craft.
A screen by a young contemporary designer, wall panels for an ardent classicist architect, implementing historical décors, each project is an occasion to imagine different scales of embroidery entirely embroidered by hand. All this and more are what visitors can expect at Threads of Time, presented in collaboration with Alliance Française of Madras.
Vastrakala founded by Jean-Francois Lesage, its artistic director and his associates Patrick Savouret, Malavika Shivakumar and Sandeep Rao, employs close to 200 local craftsmen and women.
Lesage has been making artistic embroidery for ready-to-wear and haute couture houses since 1924. In 1992, it also founded its own school in Paris to train artisans and introduce the general public to this savoir-faire. Founded in 1993, Lesage Intérieurs applies its expertise to furnishing projects, created hand-in-hand with the Vastrakala atelier in India. It has imagined, invented, designed and embroidered by hand, interior projects meant for the historical, classical or contemporary world of decorative arts.
Entry free.
April 6 to 15, 10 am to 6 pm.
At Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras.