'The Alipore Post' founder Rohini Kejriwal talks about igniting the passion for writing

We are living in a world where attention spans are going down day by day which is bringing down the interest that people have for reading or writing. How can people ignite that passion for writing again?

I think for me also it came, my love for poetry started with poetry books and being taught poems in school. However, I think the digital world has made poetry so accessible now. There are so many poetry journals out there now. There are lots of newsletters, there are Instagram pages which are all celebrating poems. While our attention span may be going down at the same time I think there are different ways of bringing it to life. And I think if people stay curious and go explore journals, I'm sure there'll be enough poems for them to fall in love with.

What advice would you give the people who love to write but can’t find the time to? How do they keep the spark alive?

I believe it is about creating a ritual for yourself. Wanting to write, firstly, if you have that fire in you that wants to document even the most mundane day, then you can take aside 5 minutes to do it or there are enough poetry challenges that will help you write more. Personally speaking, I don't end up writing all year round. In April I do this Alipore Post poetry month, there are 30 prompts and 30 poems and it's not about me reading what other people are writing but just 30 days of writing myself, and then the rest of the year I'm forgiven if I don't show up. I think that for me has helped build a practice because again you're just getting inspired through the year, through the day, through the week. But if you just take some time to express yourself, I think yeah, that's when the poetry will emerge.