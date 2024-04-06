Qing Imperial Ceramics from the Wang Xing Lou Collection features 10 exceptional pieces of porcelain

Christie’s Hong Kong Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art Department presents ‘The Ten Perfections - Qing Imperial Ceramics from the Wang Xing Lou Collection’, a dedicated, single-owner sale to be held on 30 May 2024, featuring 10 exceptional pieces of museum-quality porcelain from the most prominent reigns of the Qing Dynasty. The total pre-sale low estimate exceeds US$10 million.

The Master of Wang Xing Lou has demonstrated remarkable foresight in collecting imperial ceramics since the 1980s, concentrating on pieces made during the early Qing dynasty. The 10 bright, jewel-like masterpieces to be offered this season were produced during the reigns of Yongzheng (r. 1723-1735) and Qianlong (r. 1736-1795), essentially spanning just over 70 years of imperial ceramic production. The Collector and Christie’s have meticulously selected prized pieces from these two periods for their exquisite artistic quality and pristine condition. This specially curated group stands out for their display of brilliant technical skills and upholding the classic tradition of Chinese ceramics production, demonstrating the innovative motifs and techniques popular at the time.