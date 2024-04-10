Take a walk through New York’s lost landmarks

This spring, the New-York Historical Society is inviting you on a nostalgic journey through a bygone New York City with their new exhibition, Lost New York. Opening April 19 and running until September 29, the exhibit brings the city’s vanished landmarks back to life through artifacts, stories, and even cocktails.
Imagine strolling through the majestic halls of the original Penn Station, its Beaux-Arts grandeur captured in a 1906 painting by Jules Crow. Sadly, this architectural marvel only graced the city for 54 years before its demolition, a turning point that led to the creation of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.
Throughout the exhibition, community voices bring these lost sites to life: a woman recalls attending the Old Met Opera House in 1939, a Broadway carpenter reminisces about a photograph of his father in front of the Hippodrome Theatre, and a choir director reflects upon the demolished Harlem Renaissance monument Lift Every Voice and Sing.
Curated by Wendy Nālani E Ikemoto, vice president and chief curator of New York Historical, Lost New York showcases treasures from the Museum and Patricia D Klingenstein Library collections and captures both the dynamism of an ever-changing city and the importance of preserving pieces of our otherwise vanishing past.
Comprising more than 90 paintings, photographs, objects, and lithographs, the exhibition offers captivating glimpses into the city’s rich architectural heritage and vibrant past. Featured is Jules Crow’s vivid depiction of the Pennsylvania Station Interior in 1906, a masterful watercolour capturing the grandeur of the original Beaux-Arts masterpiece designed by McKim, Mead, and White. Opened in 1910, the building stood for only 54 years. Its demolition spurred the creation of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission two years later.
The exhibition weaves together historical objects with the personal stories of New Yorkers. Hear from an artist who found inspiration in Keith Haring’s Pop Shop, or a lifelong Yankee fan who witnessed David Wells and David Cone's perfect games at the old Yankee Stadium.
Lost New York isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s a call to reflection. By exploring the reasons behind these lost landmarks, from gentrification to environmental devastation, the exhibition encourages us to value the importance of preserving our past.
To add some extra ambiance to your visit, the museum is expanding its pay-as-you-wish Friday evenings. Starting May 3, these extended evenings will feature live jazz music and a bar serving classic and forgotten New York City cocktails.
So, whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or just visiting, Lost New York offers a unique chance to experience the city's rich history and rediscover the vibrant past that lives on in its forgotten corners.