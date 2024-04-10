Take a walk through New York’s lost landmarks

Comprising more than 90 paintings, photographs, objects, and lithographs, the exhibition offers captivating glimpses into the city’s rich architectural heritage and vibrant past. Featured is Jules Crow’s vivid depiction of the Pennsylvania Station Interior in 1906, a masterful watercolour capturing the grandeur of the original Beaux-Arts masterpiece designed by McKim, Mead, and White. Opened in 1910, the building stood for only 54 years. Its demolition spurred the creation of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission two years later.

The exhibition weaves together historical objects with the personal stories of New Yorkers. Hear from an artist who found inspiration in Keith Haring’s Pop Shop, or a lifelong Yankee fan who witnessed David Wells and David Cone's perfect games at the old Yankee Stadium.