United colours of Asia

While VAG relied on its tried-and-tested formula, Kolkata’s Experimenter, true to its name, experimented, and ditched its quintessential somber monochromatic palette for vibrant pieces. There’s Bhasha Chakrabarti’s multicoloured textile works, Soumya Sankar Bose’s dreamy photographs, and Reba Hore’s intimate oil paintings. The gallery also brought, for the first time, works by Christopher Kulendran Thomas—a series of playful watercolour paintings. Unlike most booths, which present pieces in isolation, the works at the Experimenter booth are in dialogue with each other. Gallery founder Prateek Raja explains why: “The proposition for the exhibition comes from the late writer Aveek Sen, who had a workshop at Experimenter called, ‘What you don’t talk about when you talk about love’. All the works are related to the idea of love, but in different contexts. They focus on what doesn’t get spoken about—questions of loss, possessiveness or control, and multiplicities of relationships.” So, while Chakrabarti’s Kinship (Familial & Found) talks about love passed through generations, Hore’s works celebrate the mundaneness of familial ties.

For Experimenter, the market is secondary. That is because the gallery is aware of its clientele in the region. “It’s more about what works for the booth. The pieces should work with each other. Our market is mostly institutional, and we know what they would like to see,” says Prateek, adding, “We sold most works to new collectors at the fair, including placing a significant work from the booth with a museum in Hong Kong.”