The god of new worlds

His first meeting with Osho sparked his creativity. “Art bloomed within me. I began to seek the common root of all traditions. Through my travels in India, Mexico, China, I tried to discover what people have in common and what is the essence of humanity,” he says, adding as an afterthought, “During a conference, Osho had said, ‘…I don’t see why there should be so many tracks on geographical maps, the world has not been created divided into borders…’ Listening to these words opened up my vision and I began to paint and draw worlds without borders. So, a piece of India becomes Italy and then Brazil; it is a new world where all cultures mingle to achieve unity: One Land.”