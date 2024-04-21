Dye another day

The show, featuring over 30 artists and collectives from across the world, looked at art in connection with mythologies and imagined the future in the context of climate change. To apply her earth philosophy in her work, Mani turned to the everlasting mythological story of Hanuman lifting an entire mountain to bring the Sanjivani booti to a dying Lakshman; the result was Herbarium, one of the most striking pieces displayed at the exhibition that ran parallel to the Art Basel Hong Kong fair.

True to its title, the richly hued canvas features a plethora of plants, herbs and flowers. Mani invokes the Ramayana myth by placing the greens within an outline of a mountain, which is held in place by a pair of clawed hands. Explaining the contemporary relevance of the image, Mani says, “There are two things I was working with. According to mythology, Hanuman uprooted this piece of land from somewhere, but we are not told how the people there reacted to it; the herb was no longer there. I am connecting that to colonisation and how plants were taken from India; slaves were taken from India, and uprooted from their land. Scientists say that this (movement) is the basis of modernity, but that actually affects climate change in the long run.”