Art exhibition 'In Search of Indianness' to unveil in New Delhi on April 24

India’s cultural consciousness is embedded with pearls of heritage carried forward through generations in the form of folk art. Stories from epics such as Mahabharata, Ramayana and Panchatantra are prominently illustrated and propagated by patuas (pattachitra artists) and sutradhars. We may exist as an individual with personal ambitions, goals and vision but together we occur within the society as an Indian.

In Search of Indianness is an artistic odyssey by Santanu Nandan Dinda and Sunita Dinda curated by Hem Rana. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the Open Palm Court Art Gallery from 24-28 April 2024 from 11 am-7 pm.

Today, India is a cosmopolitan nation inhabiting people with different food habits, languages, customs, traditions, religious beliefs and many more things. In this abstract, artists Santanu Nandan Dinda and Sunita Dinda through their paintings seek Indianness. Indianness is a conscious approach to implanting values and history that has originated, evolved and transformed on Indian soil.