The B-CAF Studio and Art Gallery opens in Kolkata with the exhibition 'ECOTONE'

The city of joy witnessed the opening of the latest art gallery, the Bridging Culture and Art Foundation (B-CAF) at Regent Estate. The brainchild of art curator Reena Dewan, the studio and gallery space aims to bring emerging artists and art lovers closer to art by being a part of their neighbourhood.

The inauguration exhibition ECOTONE by Koustabh Chakrabarty is on till April 30, 2024 which was opened in the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee artist Jogen Chowdhury; Suborno Bose, CEO, IIHM; Mayank Jalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Keventer Agro Limited; Debashis Sen, IAS (Rtd.), Former Managing Director, HIDCO, Nicolas Facino, Director, Alliance Française du Bengale, apart from the artist and founder-director of the space themselves.