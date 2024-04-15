The B-CAF Studio and Art Gallery opens in Kolkata with the exhibition 'ECOTONE'

The city of joy witnessed the opening of the latest art gallery, the Bridging Culture and Art Foundation (B-CAF) at Regent Estate. The brainchild of art curator Reena Dewan, the studio and gallery space aims to bring emerging artists and art lovers closer to art by being a part of their neighbourhood.
The inauguration exhibition ECOTONE by Koustabh Chakrabarty is on till April 30, 2024 which was opened in the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee artist Jogen Chowdhury; Suborno Bose, CEO, IIHM; Mayank Jalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Keventer Agro Limited; Debashis Sen, IAS (Rtd.), Former Managing Director, HIDCO, Nicolas Facino, Director, Alliance Française du Bengale, apart from the artist and founder-director of the space themselves.
Taking about the objective of opening the space, Dewan mentions, “The vision is to create space for independent artists irrespective of their age and genre. My idea is that though there are many artists, there are few occasions for them to showcase properly. This space is also an art studio during the day. So, you can not only browse through artworks but also learn and engage with art. This multi-art space is in a neighbourhood space so you don’t have to go far off.”
Eminent personalities from the city bore witness to the opening of the exhibition by Chakrabarty who explains, “ECOTONE is such an area which is in between two ecosystems. It is the merger place between two landscapes, civilization or human beings. I wanted to perceive it this way to break away from the distinctive categorization that we have formed in contemporary times. Here, I have kept pen, ink and acrylic as the main mediums. In some places I have used pastels and charcoal as well. All the artworks are new and I have made them after seeing the space. That apart, what I wanted to express is also well suited in a rustic and earthy tone.”
The B-CAF Arts Studio will be open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10 am to 3 pm and the Gallery will operate between 4pm to 8 pm.