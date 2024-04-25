Nikheel Aphale’s solo exhibition in Bengaluru features contemporary calligraphy artworks

Dividing the series into three parts — divinity, spirituality and humanity — the exhibition is quite personal to Nikheel as he explores the devanagari script to create contemporary works of art. The script is of his own mother tongue — Marathi.

In conversation with the artist, we get insight into how the intent behind focusing on this particular script was to draw much-deserved attention to it, which it hasn’t received for a very long time. “There are many concepts which are very formless and it’s very difficult to interpret through forms, like the concepts of divinity, spirituality and humanity. So, my attempt is to interpret them or try to give them certain forms. This is my interpretation of giving them a form, through calligraphy or the letters,” begins Nikheel.