Komal Mistri’s solo show in Delhi chronicles stories from the labour room

When we talk of a labour room, the prominent visions which hit us are mothers –to-be, caring staffs, doctors, equipments, lights, and the sharp, painful pitch of a pregnant woman during childbirth. The exhibition is an outcome of Komal having spent three-months behind the enclosed spaces in several Gujarat hospitals where she observed and documented the process. She captures the unspoken narratives of this sacred and celebratory affair and most importantly the wonderful transformation of a woman into a mother, which is at first marked by vulnerability, unpredictability and trust.