Rhymes of reforms

Her work as a translator further underscores her commitment to cultural dialogue. “I believe that translation is not a repeat of an original but a new work altogether,” she explains. Her translations span continents, bringing Latin American and European sentiments into the Indian context along with being one of the first poets in the country to get the Charles Wallace Fellowship for translating 100 resistance poems from all over the world into Kannada.

Speaking about her process, she says, “I do collaborative work, where I’ll ask the poet to present the poem and listen to the musicality of the language, meanings of the language, the historical and socio-political context of whatever the poem is trying to say and try to bring that into Kannada,” says Sagar.