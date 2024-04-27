Artist Roy Varghese offers a peek into his portal of imagination with ‘Half Past Sense’ showcase in Bengaluru

As one scans through the artist’s works at his solo exhibition, Juxta Flux is bound to catch their attention, given its 4 x 3 feet dimension. This piece of art, which is the largest of the lot, is a diptych with two panels. The artist shares that Juxta Flux, which evolved from his explorations, readings and discussions on the juxtaposition of science and spirituality, is an attempt to understand this for himself.

While we spoke to him about the exhibition, we were eager to understand what made him take the leap of faith after all these years. Turns out that the formal transition from his design to art practice started in 2020.

His design studio was on a sabbatical and Roy dove headfirst into a world of drawing, painting and writing for six whole months. That creative plunge sparked a fire, urging him to chase art more seriously. Half Past Sense is the culmination of his artistic journey, a reminder that passions, like dreams, can take flight at any time.

Entry free. 28 April to 30 April, 11 am to 5 pm. At 1 Shanthi Road.

(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)