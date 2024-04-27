Kumar Vikas Saxena hosts solo art show in New Delhi

Kumar Vikas Saxena plays host to his solo art exhibition titled It Makes Me Wonder. Saxena plays both roles in the world of art, as a curator and an artist and displays his range of artworks which wonderfully intertwines fantasy and reality.
The artworks which are acrylic on canvas have him painting big buildings resembling monuments and temples along with modern touches, urging the audiences to rethink the connections between the past, present and future. His artworks direct viewers towards not only the creation of something new but also art that is for and accessible to everyone. He takes inspirations from his surroundings to represent them on the canvas.
It Makes Me Wonder displays a dozen of his paintings which forms a narrative on its own telling stories through his work which helps in the discovery of beauty, complexity of life, energy, and the inter connectedness of the three states of time.
What is striking in his works is the emergence of rustic colours, especially the various hues of yellow and orange that is so often used to represent culture, which also happens to be the inspiration and central focus of several of his works. Inspired by nature and the earthiness of culture, history, places of workship, mythology, and stones, various images are sparked which are converted into beautiful artworks for the viewers.
What: It Makes Me Wonder by Kumar Vikas Saxena
When: till May 2, 2024
Where: D49 Lower Ground Floor, Defense Colony New Delhi
Time: 11 am to 7 pm