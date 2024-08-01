This solo exhibition in Kolkata observes life and weaves it visually into art
Ali Akbar PN’s ongoing exhibition – The Salts of Many Seas at the Emami Art is an amalgamation of paintings, digital prints, sculptures, visuals and more. Inspired by his surroundings while growing up and residing in the coastal neighbourhoods, the exhibition has an impact of life around the coasts. We speak to the artist to know more.
Excerpts:
What themes have you explored in your latest exhibition?
I’m exploring the heritage and the cultural structures through my visual art practice. They mostly focus on the coastal regions of Kerala and Gujarat, where I’m currently based. I adopt a visual-oriented approach that explores people or places and heritages which is not addressed or represented enough or neglected. I explore myths, oral narratives, songs, and popular terminologies of social and power dynamics and incorporate them into my work.
How has your childhood in the coastal region influenced your artwork?
The conditions of life and sensibilities that developed over the period of living and understanding society have remarkably influenced the development of a certain perspective on my artistic practice. I am trying to compose these emotions visually, grabbing the sensibilities and experiences with their regional characteristics.
How has your relocation to Baroda influenced the themes of your artworks?
When I shifted to Baroda for my higher studies, I started observing my surroundings the larger regions of the north and north-west. I felt connected in terms of the urgency it demands to explore the cultural and social structures there. As a continuation of my research around intercultural exchanges across the sea, I find Gujarat as a melting point of many heritages. It opened multiple directions for me to explore.
What is your most favourite medium of art to work with and why?
I like exploring various mediums. I enjoy the process of using them and exploring their material capabilities, which makes them unique from one another. I use digital mediums to make collages, and some of my digital works in the show are made using various collected images.
Are you currently working on anything?
I am currently working on some series on the same lines by developing some images and stop-motion videos along with paintings. I am continuing my explorations in many regions in and around the Gujarat region.