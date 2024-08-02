Art

Explore India’s history through maps at this exhibition in New Delhi

It is on display from August 2 to September 22
A map at the exhibition

Patrons of art are in for a treat at the art exhibition Cartographical Tales: Indian through Maps- an exhibition of historical maps from the 17th century to 1946 curated by Anubhav Nath of Ojas Art. Cartography as a tool developed mostly among explorers to mark geographical boundaries. But with time, they became a pivotal tool in understanding not only the territory but also history, culture and more.

Anubhav Nath mentions, “India’s geography has been shaped over centuries and these maps narrate stories that transcend beyond their intricate demarcations. Each of these rare maps helps people relate to an era or period through their intricate geographical enunciations and altering boundaries that they represent. One tends to discover something new in the same map on a daily basis.”

With around 100 maps on display by cartographers like Seutter, Rennell, Mortier, Lapie, Bonne and Tallis it is a treasure trove of understanding, visualizing, and spreading awareness about maps. Cartography as an art form picked up 17th century onwards. The ones on display emphasizes on some of the earliest maps to pre-independence era tracing a journey of almost 350 years.

A map at the exhibition
What: Cartographical Tales: India through Maps

Where: Ojas Art

Address: 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When: August 2- September 22, 2024

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (except Mondays and National Holidays)

