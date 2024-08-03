Doctor by day, artist by night: Dr Sushma Mahajan's artistic journey

Dr. Sushma Mahajan wasn’t always known for her vibrant watercolour artworks. For years, Dr. Sushma has been working as the Head of Radiology at Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Jaipur. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Sushma found her calling as a watercolour artist.

Over the last few years, she has gained a commercial success as well. Her journey into the world of watercolour painting has proved to be rewarding. Positive reactions have fueled her passion and she slowly started to become unafraid to experiment- thereby pushing the boundaries of the medium and finding new ways to express herself.

From creating arresting wildlife and breathtaking architectural paintings to vibrant cityscapes, Dr. Sushma has evolved into an artist of still art, portraits, vintage items, and flora and fauna. In addition, she is also inspired by ancient architecture, such as the ruins of Hampi and age-old European cities.