Doctor by day, artist by night: Dr Sushma Mahajan's artistic journey

Dr. Sushma Mahajan wasn’t always known for her vibrant watercolour artworks. For years, Dr. Sushma has been working as the Head of Radiology at Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Jaipur. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Sushma found her calling as a watercolour artist.
Over the last few years, she has gained a commercial success as well. Her journey into the world of watercolour painting has proved to be rewarding. Positive reactions have fueled her passion and she slowly started to become unafraid to experiment- thereby pushing the boundaries of the medium and finding new ways to express herself.
From creating arresting wildlife and breathtaking architectural paintings to vibrant cityscapes, Dr. Sushma has evolved into an artist of still art, portraits, vintage items, and flora and fauna. In addition, she is also inspired by ancient architecture, such as the ruins of Hampi and age-old European cities.
An avid traveller, Dr. Sushma seeks inspiration from nature and her journey around the world. Sushma’s watercolour artworks are not just technically sound but are also captivating and emotionally resonant. She tries to evoke an emotional response in the viewer, be it a sense of peace, awe, or a deeper appreciation for the world around them. They capture not just landscapes and portraits, but the resilience of the spirit – a testament to the beauty found everywhere in our nature.
Over the years, Dr. Sushma Mahajan has honed her craft and has held a number of successful exhibitions. Her eclectic artworks adorn the prestigious households of Ajay Shriram, Alok Shriram, Vinita Singhania, Sharad Jaipuriya, Kamal Oswal, Anubhav Kathuria, Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur and several suites at the Taj Hotels. Her unique design sensibilities, eye for detail, and penchant for perfection reflects in her colourful paintings.
While she remains dedicated to her patients, Dr. Mahajan now balances her medical practice with her artistic career.
Dr Sushma will be teaming up with the Art Historian & Consultant Author, Curator, Dr. Alka Pande, who will be curating her solo exhibition at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, from August 2-5, 2024.This four-day event showcases her work, featuring 35 watercolor paintings. The exhibition aims to capture the beauty all around us on the canvas in the inimitable style of Dr Sushma.